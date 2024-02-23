5th year option numbers for 2025 will help Dolphins make a decision on two 2021 draft picks
The NFL released the 5th-year option numbers for the 2021 first-round draft selections.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have two players from their 2021 NFL Draft that were taken in the first round. If they plan to keep them around on their 5th year options, they now know the cost.
The breakdown of the 5th-year option payout options is divided into four parts. The highest tier is for players who have appeared in two or more Pro Bowls, then players who have been selected to one Pro Bowl, followed by players who achieve playing time criteria but do not make the Pro Bowl, and players who did not reach those listed previously.
For the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips both meet the 2nd criteria. Should the Dolphins pick up the option year on one or both players they will pay the following.
- Waddle - $15,591,000
- Phillips - $14,483,000 as a linebacker
The Dolphins may try and lock up one or both players this off-season. It would be smart to try and extend Waddle now while his salary will be less than what it will be next year. Chris Grier is not opposed to using the 5th-year option to keep players around another year at a reasonable cost. He recently did so with Christian Wilkins and Tua Tagovailoa would play on the 5th year in 2024 if an extension is not achieved.
The 5th-year option can be picked up and rescinded by a team at any time but it guarantees a player that salary should they be injured during the season prior to the 5th year. In other words, the Dolphins would have to pay the above numbers to Waddle or Phillips should they suffer an injury that keeps them out next season.