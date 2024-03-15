6 available free agents that fill the Dolphins' needs without hurting their compensatory picks.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins still have moves to make in free agency because they still have roster spots open and holes.
Free agency started with a big loud thud for the Dolphins as their top three internal FAs left within the first couple of hours of legal tampering. Now, with two days having passed since the official legal start of free agency, everything has started to slow down.
Miami has done some quality work to fill holes but they still have more to do and there are plenty of free agents still on the board that have yet to sign with a new team and could soon. The players on this list will not hurt the Dolphins comp pick formula because they were all released by their previous teams.
The biggest name on the market right now is also a name that fits a need for Miami.
- Justin Simmons - safety
Simmons is the top player still available. He was released by the Broncos ahead of free agency and has not landed with another team. The Dolphins could take a look despite having Jevon Holland and recently added Jordan Poyer.
Poyer alone won't fill the need at safety. The Dolphins only have two under contract right now. Anthony Weaver has a history of using three safety defensive sets and the addition of Simmons could give them an incredible trio of starters and the flexibility to allow Weaver an opportunity to do more within his scheme.