6 available free agents that fill the Dolphins' needs without hurting their compensatory picks.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have yet to make a move to add a wide receiver and they only have two full time starters on the roster.
MIke Williams - WR
Williams is the prototype big-body WR that plays with a lot of physicality. He is the opposite of the shorter and faster Tyreek Hill. The problem with Williams is he can't seem to stay healthy. The Chargers approached Williams about taking a pay cut and he refused. That led to his release as the Chargers were in a bad cap situation.
The fact Williams wouldn't take a pay cut is problematic. He may find some team willing to give him big money or at least bigger money than Miami would likely offer.
Another WR option is a player that Tyreek Hill has referenced.
Michael Thomas - WR
The Saints released Thomas ahead of fee agency. He is clearly past his prime in the NFL and is riding more on his past accomplishments and name than anything else. In Miami, he could add a big threat from the slot receiver role and that is something that could be appealing to Mike McDaniel.
The problem with Thomas, he is unlikely to take a low-end deal. At his age he may chase a Super Bowl and that might not be where the Dolphins are projecting for 2024. At least not yet.