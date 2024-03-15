6 available free agents that fill the Dolphins' needs without hurting their compensatory picks.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need edge rushing help if for only the start of the season but having a player that can rotate would be a huge help.
Jadeveion Clowney - DE
Clowney is not going to solve all of Miami's problems. He did, however, play well last season. He can't be relied upon as a full-time starter but for the Dolphins, he would only need to hold the fort down until Jaelan Phillips and/or Bradley Chubb return. When that happens, Clowney could rotate with the unit as needed and add protection down the stretch in case of another injury.
The question is how much will Clowney expect to get paid? Miami isn't going to offer him much if they do because they are looking more for a bridge to the middle of the season and then, again, a rotation player.
Calais Campbell - DT
This is a name to watch closely with the Miami Dolphins. Campbell spent last season with the Ravens so he is familiar with Anthony Weaver. Campbell is in his final year or two in the NFL. He has been around since 2008 when he was taken in the 2nd round.
Campbell can provide depth and situational play for the Dolphins and at 37 years old, he won't command much in terms of compensation...or he shouldn't.