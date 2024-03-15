6 available free agents that fill the Dolphins' needs without hurting their compensatory picks.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have yet to truly address their offensive line issues outside of adding Aaron Brewer to play center.
Brewer could be a big signing for the Dolphins. He may end up being one of the best additions this offseason but the Dolphins still lack depth across the line and still need help at guard.
Dalton Risner - OL
Risner is the only player on this list that was a free agent and that means he would factor into the compensatory formula. At this point in his career, Risner would not cost Miami much, maybe an off-set 7th-round pick. Risner would add more value to the Dolphins roster than a 7th-round comp pick.
He is a five-year veteran who still has plenty of time. He could be an absolute steal at this point with an incentive-laden contract.
The Dolphins have a hole at guard and they lack leadership outside of Terron Armstead. Risner would fix both.
Risner is not only a good guard but he is consistently healthy, something the Dolphins seem to always be short on. In his last five seasons, he has started 73 of the 77 games he played in. He missed two games each of the last three years which is not bad considering the rest of the Dolphins' offensive line.
Risner makes a lot of sense for Miami but Chris Grier seems to be holding firm to his compensatory possibilities in 2025 and because of that, we may not see a move made for Risner.