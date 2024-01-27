6 Characteristics the Miami Dolphins have to find in their next DC
The Miami Dolphins are looking for a new defensive coordinator and success may come if the right characteristics are found.
By Brian Miller
Fitting a square peg into a round hole isn't going to make a great defense but putting Dolphins players in position of strengths will.
It doesn't matter what philosophy the next defensive coordinator brings to Miami. Can be a 4-3 or a 3-4 but the most important thing is that the players are playing to their strengths and not being forced to play where they are weak.
If a linebacker can't cover a tight end, then why is that LB lining up against a TE in 3rd and short? Why is a CB who can't play the boundary not being played inside?
Those situations may arise from time to time but we have seen Dolphins coaches try and force players to play out of their comfort zone and learn systems that are not conducive to their strengths. Maximizing the talent of the roster is imperative especially this year when Miami may not have the opportunity to rebuild the defense the way a new DC may want.
For any DC candidate, having a strong ability to achieve this is important and will make his job a lot easier.