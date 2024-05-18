6 easiest home and away games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, the "Any given Sunday" tagline is real. Miami Dolphins fans found that out when they lost to the Titans last season...albeit during Monday Night Football. This year, the easier games are the must-win ones for Miami and there are no excuses.
Last season, Miami blew it against the Titans, a game they should have won comfortably. That loss was a major reason why the team didn't win the division and had to face the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. Come this fall and winter, Miami simply must come out on top of these six contests:
New England Patriots - home and away
There is never an easy game within a division, but the Patriots are going through a lot of changes in 2024. A new head coach, rookie quarterback, and coaching staff changes will put the Patriots through a lot of hardship in 2024. The Dolphins on the other hand are expected to challenge for the AFC East. Miami has to beat teams like New England if they are going to have a shot at winning the division or advancing to the playoffs. Miami should take care of business both at the Hard Rock Stadium and Gillette Stadium vs. New England.
Arizona Cardinals - in Miami
Kyler Murray can run and because of that he can extend plays. If the Dolphins can contain him, they take away most of his playmaking ability. The Cardinals are not expected to be good in 2024, as they continue to develop. While this game is out of the conference, it's one that the Dolphins should win.
Tennessee Titans - MNF in Miami
The Dolphins better have learned from last season. The Titans knocked off the Dolphins and opened the door for the Bills to take the division later in the year. Miami didn't just lose the game; they gave up a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. This year, an early-season rematch is one that Miami should walk away with, but as we learned last season, nothing is guaranteed.
Seattle Seahawks - in Seattle
Traveling across the country to face a west coast team is never easy. The Seahawks will be the fourth team Miami will face in 2024, and they have a new head coach. The Titans and Patriots all have new head coaches, and the Raiders have opted to hire their 2023 interim HC for the job. Miami will face a talented team in Seattle, but this game sets up well for the Dolphins despite the long road trip. It's another non-conference game Miami should win.
Indianapolis Colts - in Indianapolis
The Dolphins may not find the Colts an easy pushover. They have undergone a lot of changes the last two seasons, but they have a young QB in Anthony Richardson who will be healthy after missing most of the 2023 season. He is going to take some knocks this year, but on paper, this is a game the Dolphins should win on the road.