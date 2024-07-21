6 free agents the Dolphins can immediately target to replace Shaquil Barrett
By Brian Miller
Yannick Ngakoue
There was a time when Yannick Ngakoue was one of the best defensive ends in the league. That changed over the last few years and if Miami is looking for a cheap addition, he could be a big name for little money. He played 2023 with the Bears after one-year stints with the Raiders and Colts, but he also played nine games for the Ravens in 2020.
That is something to keep an eye on. Anthony Weaver was in Houston during the 2020 season, but he still would have seen plenty of film on the player when he joined the Ravens in 2021. Ngakoue has one Pro Bowl in his career way back in 2017, his sophomore year with Jacksonville.
Much like Ogbah, his career took a detour the last few years. He posted 29 and 22 combined tackles the last two seasons and a total of 13.5 sacks. He may not be a great addition or option, but he could be enough of a situational pass-rusher who could help until Chubb and Phillips return and Robinson gets his feet wet.