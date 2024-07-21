6 free agents the Dolphins can immediately target to replace Shaquil Barrett
By Brian Miller
Tyus Bowser
Tyus Bowser did not play last season, but spent his entire career with the Ravens starting in 2017. He is well known by Weaver and could be an option if he too hasn't decided to call it a career. Bowser was placed on the Non-Football Injury-Related list in July of 2023 and he was not activated last season. The Ravens released him in March ahead of free agency.
It is unclear what his current medical status is, but it might be a good idea to reach out considering he knows the system. That being said, in 2022, he only started four games of the nine he appeared in and registered two sacks and 13 tackles.
Jonathan Ledbetter
In 2019, Jonathan Ledbetter was with the Dolphins and started one game. He only appeared in one game and managed 0.5 sacks and four tackles. He played in Arizona the last three seasons and started all 12 of his games for the Cardinals last year. He posted 1.5 sacks and 46 tackles. He may not be completely ideal, but he has experience and won't be expensive.