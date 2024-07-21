6 free agents the Dolphins can immediately target to replace Shaquil Barrett
By Brian Miller
Carl Lawson
Carl Lawson is someone Miami might want to give a call to. He looked good coming off three seasons with the Bengals as a free agent. He joined the Jets, where he suffered an Achilles injury and missed all of 2021. He wasn't the same in 2022, and after taking a backseat to Jermaine Johnson last year, he is now a free agent.
Miami would make sense for the former Jets outside linebacker and could be a nice fill-in. If he struggles to regain his consistency, he shouldn't cost much, and the Dolphins would have all of training camp to work him out.
Shaq Lawson
Shaq Lawson played one season for the Dolphins in 2020. He left Miami and joined the Jets for a year before spending the last two years with the Bills, where his career started in 2016. Shaq Lawson saw little playing time last season and started only one game.
He isn't a full-season option, but he can provide depth to the roster and contribute to the start of the year. Will the Dolphins reach out to Lawson or anyone else featured on our list? We sure hope so, as this Barrett news has come in from out of nowhere.