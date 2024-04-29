6 Miami Dolphins veterans who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added potential starters and rotational depth over the course of the 2024 NFL Draft and they will inevitably cost someone else their roster spot.
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins only had six draft picks but what makes that seem bad is that they only had two in the first three rounds. Miami traded into the 4th round, dipping into their draft pool of picks for 2025 and as a result they ended the weekend with 7 new additions.
Some of these draft picks will need to compete for a roster spot but others will cost someone else theirs.
Oddly enough, Miami's first two picks, Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul won't cost anyone playing time. The Dolphins adding them will have a trickle down effect and leave two players off the roster but neither are replacing anyone.
Miami was thin at the EDGE position, and Paul was drafted more for the future than the present. That isn't the case with other positions.
The drafting of running back Jaylen Wright will impact the Miami Dolphins running back room.
Salvon Ahmed is the first name that comes to mind as a player who is not likely to make the roster as a direct result of a draft pick. Wright will slide into the competition with Chris Brooks for playing time, and the Dolphins could enter the season with five running backs. Achane, Mostert, Wilson, Brooks, and Wright.
That doesn't leave a roster spot for Achane.