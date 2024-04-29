6 Miami Dolphins veterans who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Wright will eventually take over for Jeff Wilson, Jr. as well on the Miami Dolphins roster.
The Dolphins could trim more of the running back unit. Yes, the Dolphins opted to restructure Jeff Wilson's contract this year, but that restructuring is minimal. Cutting Wilson would save the Dolphins only around $1.2 million, and they would carry $1.18 million in dead space. That is hardly enough to warrant keeping Wilson around.
This will come down to camp, and the competition won't be between Wright and Wilson; instead, it will be between Wilson and Chris Brooks. If Brooks shows the Dolphins he has more upside and can contribute, Wilson could be released or traded to make room on the roster.
Ideally, the Dolphins should only carry four running backs into the season and have another on the practice squad. Brooks outplayed his PS potential last year and couldn't be released. He likely won't be released this year either. With Ahmed now almost a guaranteed release after training camp, Wilson could be on that hot seat as well.