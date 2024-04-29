6 Miami Dolphins veterans who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins drafted two edge rushers in this year's draft, but they don't have the depth to cut someone to make room.
Mohamad Kamara and Chop Robinson will both make this year's roster, and Robinson will start from day one. Who will be the odd man out on that Dolphins unit? There are not many to choose from, but we could see an outside linebacker or even an inside backer being cut.
There are plenty of one-year additions that will not make it to September, but keep an eye on Duke Riley, who could be out after these additions. Yes, Riley plays inside linebacker, but Miami's moves in September will be more than releasing an EDGE rusher to cover the additions of Miami's draft picks.
Riley will make $3.085 million this year, and only $585 thousand will be dead money. Anthony Weaver will get a first-hand look at Riley and then make a decision but there will have to be cuts to the LB unit to make room for two more.
Cameron Goode could be the odd man out on the edge. Goode has been servicable at times but the weakside linebacker could enter the 2024 camp season buried on the depth chart behind Robinson and if Kamara can show signs of early progression with his development, Goode may be the odd man off the roster.