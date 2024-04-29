6 Miami Dolphins veterans who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The wide receiver unit is going to be impacted by the addition of not one but two new receivers in the Dolphins draft.
Heading into the practice sessions of the offseason and the build up toward the start of training camp in late July, the question Miami coaches have to answer is whether or not one or both of these rookie WRs deserve a roster spot or if they try and stash one or both on the practice squad.
Erik Ezukanma is the first name that comes up when the thought of who Malik or Tahj Washington could replace comes to mind. Ez-E hasn't done much in his two seasons, and the Dolphins may not have the patience to see where he can develop.
Ezukanma has talent but so far it has been shown in only flashes. He will need to have a great camp this year as he will be competing for a roster spot.
Miami is likely to carry six WRs and there are other players that could be impacted by the addition of two new WRs.
River Cracraft has done what the Dolphins have asked him to do but now, as a fringe receiver on the roster, he could be an odd man out as well. Both of the new WRs will need to show a lot to make the 53 and it is highly unlikely that they both do. One will probably and the other will be a practice squad option.