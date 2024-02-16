6 NFL teams that could steal Christian Wilkins away from the Dolphins with a big offer
The Miami Dolphins may let Christians Wilkins test free agency in March and several teams will try to land the defensive tackle.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins would be a good addition to a young team that changed their direction and the Falcons make a lot of sense.
The Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are expected to have a little over $20 million in cap space. In 2023, the Falcons ranked 20th against the run. Something they need to fix heading into 2024. The NFC South is a wide-open division and the Falcons can stake a claim to it if they can fix parts of the defense.
Wilkins would be a big catch for the Falcons. He would immediately improve the defensive front and would bring leadership to the roster.
The Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are a mess and they may not be a team that can entice Wilkins without overpaying. A new coaching staff will help but Wilkins also wants to win and the Panthers are not in a position to do that just yet.
The Panthers were 23rd against the run in 2023 so Wilkins would be a huge help on the defensive line.
Carolina has money to spend. They are projected to be over $25 million in cap space before moves are made. The Panthers' new GM and HC along with DC Ejiro Evero are trying to build up the Panthers. The division isn't a one-team division and a team like the Panthers could turn it around quickly but quickly in Carolina could be another year or two.