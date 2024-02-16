6 NFL teams that could steal Christian Wilkins away from the Dolphins with a big offer
The Miami Dolphins may let Christians Wilkins test free agency in March and several teams will try to land the defensive tackle.
By Brian Miller
If Christian Wilkins wants to chase a Super Bowl or at the very least have a shot at one, there are not many teams with the cap space and need.
The Detroit Lions
I can't imagine Wilkins playing under Dan Campbell in Detroit. They seem like a natural fit and that would be an incredible mix of bravado. I can see Campbell chest-bumping Wilkins as he comes off the field. They have similar personalities and I think the Lions are the one team that could actually get more out of Wilkins.
The Lions came one game from a Super Bowl appearance. They need defensive tackle help and they also have the 7th highest amount of cap space in the NFL. The Lions also don't have a lot of major holes to fill on the roster.
Despite having 27 impending free agents, only one player, Guard Jonah Jackson was a starter in 2023. On defense, only one player of the 27 was listed as a starter, DT Benito Jones. The Lions will be able to make some moves and many of their impending FAs will come back on short deals.
Wilkins is a player that would make a lot of sense for both parties should he leave the Dolphins. The Lions have a projected $45 million in cap space.