6 NFL teams that could steal Christian Wilkins away from the Dolphins with a big offer
The Miami Dolphins may let Christians Wilkins test free agency in March and several teams will try to land the defensive tackle.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins will have other options as well and two teams stand out in a big way.
The Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals will enter the 2024 free-agency period with more than $50 million to spend. They have a need for defensive help along the front and Wilkins could slide in and make an immediate impact. The Bengals are well-coached and should compete for the AFC North.
Wilkins and the Bengals make a lot of sense. With Wilkins' attitude and demeanor he would be a perfect fit with the Bengals and would push the buttons of the team's NFC foes.
The Bengals were ranked 26th in 2023 against the run giving up 126.2 yards per game on average. Wilkins would help stop that bleeding the moment he arrived.
The Houston Texans
The Texans have a young quarterback who led the team to the top of their division in 2023 and they look to be ready to make it a yearly run in a division that also pits them against the Jaguars and Titans.
The Texans have nearly $60 million in cap space and can easily afford to bring in Wilkins who would probably have no problems playing for. DeMeco Ryans is a player's coach similar to what Mike McDaniel is in Miami and he needs that given his personality.
In 2023, the Texans were 6th against the rush so adding Wilkins may not be a huge priority but he could be a big addition for a team looking to take a huge leap moving forward and separating from the rest of the division.