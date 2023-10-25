6 players the Miami Dolphins realistically might have interest in ahead of the trade deadline
As long as Chris Grier is the GM for the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance the team could be involved in a deadline trade but this year could be tricky.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have much bigger needs on the offensive side of the ball.
Trust me, but saying bigger needs on offense, it is a bigger need than tight end. Like left guard.
Ezra Cleveland - Minnesota Vikings - LG
Cleveland is rumored to be on the trade block along with just about everyone else right now on the Vikings. Miami just so happens to have a left guard problem with Isiah Wynn now on IR and a lack of depth behind him.
The Dolphins may try and slide through the next four weeks and Chris Grier isn't the type of GM that will swing a trade for an offensive lineman. That being said, Cleveland, only 25 years old, would provide Miami with some stability at the position and depth/competition when Wynn returns.
Cleveland is under contract until after the 2025 season and his cap numbers are quite low only eclipsing $2 million once in 2025 when it hits $3.3 million.
Ezra Cleveland wouldn't make Miami Dolphins fans jump up and down but this could be one of those small/minor trades that we might see from Grier.
A more expensive option could be Chicago's Cody Whitehair but his contract is cost-prohibitive.