6 players the Miami Dolphins realistically might have interest in ahead of the trade deadline

As long as Chris Grier is the GM for the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance the team could be involved in a deadline trade but this year could be tricky.

By Brian Miller

Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stands in the
Sep 11, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier stands in the / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins have much bigger needs on the offensive side of the ball.

Trust me, but saying bigger needs on offense, it is a bigger need than tight end. Like left guard.

Ezra Cleveland - Minnesota Vikings - LG

Cleveland is rumored to be on the trade block along with just about everyone else right now on the Vikings. Miami just so happens to have a left guard problem with Isiah Wynn now on IR and a lack of depth behind him.

The Dolphins may try and slide through the next four weeks and Chris Grier isn't the type of GM that will swing a trade for an offensive lineman. That being said, Cleveland, only 25 years old, would provide Miami with some stability at the position and depth/competition when Wynn returns.

Cleveland is under contract until after the 2025 season and his cap numbers are quite low only eclipsing $2 million once in 2025 when it hits $3.3 million.

Ezra Cleveland wouldn't make Miami Dolphins fans jump up and down but this could be one of those small/minor trades that we might see from Grier.

A more expensive option could be Chicago's Cody Whitehair but his contract is cost-prohibitive.

