6 players the Miami Dolphins realistically might have interest in ahead of the trade deadline
As long as Chris Grier is the GM for the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance the team could be involved in a deadline trade but this year could be tricky.
By Brian Miller
Heading over to the defensive side of the ball, the Miami Dolphins could make a trade for younger developing players.
Some trades would come with a premium compensation package and Denver has two such players that would cost Miami a lot.
Patrick Surtain and Josey Jewell
There is no question the Miami Dolphins need to be better inside at linebacker. David Long, Jr. looked like he could have changed the game against the Eagles before leaving after a collision with Jevon Holland.
Jewell, however, is better than Jerome Baker. His age is a problem as he is 29 and will be a free agent after the 2023 season but he would fit well in Miami's defensive scheme. Of the two, he would be the cheaper to get.
Patrick Surtain would be a bold move by Chris Grier and would increase the likelihood that the team moves on from Xavien Howard after this season. Surtain would be a major pickup for the Dolphins who Vic Fangio could mold.
Still on his rookie contract, Surtain wouldn't cost Miami a lot in terms of salary but the compensation would be pretty high. Have to imagine at least a first-round pick.
Make no mistake both players would make the Dolphins better.