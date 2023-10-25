6 players the Miami Dolphins realistically might have interest in ahead of the trade deadline
As long as Chris Grier is the GM for the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance the team could be involved in a deadline trade but this year could be tricky.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins wanted to make a big splash these two players could put Miami's defense on a different level.
I think Miami Dolphins fans would jump up and down if Patrick Surtain was added to the roster. Personally, I think that he is the best option for Miami as he would replace Howard whose production has dropped considerably. That being said, the Dolphins need help up front.
Linebacker is a big need and Brian Burns would be a major get for the Dolphins.
Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers - LB
Burns is a great athlete and has very good vision to get around the field. He is stuck in a defense that really isn't playing well and his production shows that.
Burns' contract is a problem, $16 million this year but a lot of that will be absorbed by the Panthers. Where Miami runs into problems is that Burns will be a free agent after the season and a new deal will need to be reached before he joins the Dolphins. He won't come cheap.
A more realistic option would be Jordan Hicks from the Vikings. His contract isn't nearly as bad but he will be a free agent after the season as well and will need an extension. Hicks is a good football player but doesn't have a large body of work having played for the Eagles, Cardinals and Vikings over his eight seasons.