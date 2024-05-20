6 toughest Miami Dolphins games on the schedule are not all on the road
By Brian Miller
Week 13: Dolphins at Green Bay on Thanksgiving night
Traveling to Lambeau Field is never easy, but in late November, we can also see weather become a factor. The Dolphins will kick off the push for the postseason with a primetime Thursday night game against a team that made the postseason last year.
This game marks the first of a six-game final stretch against potential playoff teams, and three of those final six are on the road, including the last two. The Packers were thrilled with what they saw in Jordan Love last season, and there is no reason to believe Green Bay won't be fighting it out with the Lions for the NFC North title again this year.
Miami didn't show well last year in primetime, but this is a new season with some new faces. It isn't an absolute must-win, but it will be a tough game later in the year when mistakes will be the difference between making the playoffs and sitting at home.