7 players the Dolphins should target in round 1 of the NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
The Miami Dolphins will pick 21st overall in this week's 2024 NFL Draft, unless they trade out. Who should they select?
As I have gone further into scouting for the 2024 Draft, I have narrowed and broadened my view on certain picks for Miami. The list of players I would be happy with in the first round is fairly substantial, with some caveats of course. Without further ado, let's jump into the list!
1a. Byron Murphy II - DT - Texas
Byron Murphy is probably at the top of my list of players I would love to draft in the first round. Recent rumors suggest he may go as high as 8, but I have also seen him fall to 21 in mocks as well. He would be an elite pass-rushing DT to pair with Zach Seiler and a guy who could help bolster the interior of the defense with Wilkins' departure. He is a fantastic player and would make a lot of sense for Miami if he is available.