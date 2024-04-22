7 players the Dolphins should target in round 1 of the NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
1b. Troy Fautanu - OL - Washington
I would personally be surprised to see Fautanu here, but he is a great prospect at tackle and someone Miami could move inside to guard with tackle flexibility. Despite his athleticism and great mobility, he did not have the best year run blocking last season. However, with good coaching, he will be a great NFL lineman wherever the Dolphins would play him.
1c. Graham Barton - OL - Duke
I put these three players on equal footing, but I don't necessarily expect the first two to make it to 21. Barton, however, should be there. The question then would become, can we trade down and still get him? I'm not sure if Miami loves Barton as I do, but he seems like the perfect fit in this offense, and I will keep pounding the table for him. He was a great tackle in college who will likely move inside to guard, but that versatility means he could play tackle in a pinch. He is an aggressive run blocker, with great athleticism and the ability to block in space, and will be a great pass-blocking guard. He has risen up boards quite a bit, but I expect him to be there at 21.