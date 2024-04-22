7 players the Dolphins should target in round 1 of the NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
2a. Laiatu Latu - Edge - UCLA
Another player who I don't believe will make it to 21, but, if he does, he's a tough player to pass up. This is especially true knowing the caliber of teams selecting after us. Latu will be a double-digit sack player for the next 10 years barring injury. The question for me is, do we really need him at 21? Are we drafting for need or the best player available? Because he will be the best player available if he is there at 21. I just think DT or OL is a much more pressing matter for this team.
2b. Jared Verse - Edge - Florida State
Yet again, someone who may not be there at 21, but there are plenty of mocks that have him sliding down the draft due to all the offensive talent in the class. Verse is a great player who will be a consistently good Edge/Big End at the next level. He is good against the run and pass, strong, quick, and everything you need in a good edge player. I have the same thoughts that I do with Latu. Is he a need, or just the BPA?