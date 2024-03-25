7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Round 5 the Dolphins make moves late in the round to set up for a big 6th round.
Pick 135 San Francisco 49ers: Cedric Johnson DE Mississippi
Pick 136 Denver Broncos: Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
Pick 137 New England Patriots: Beaux Limmer C Arkansas
Pick 138 Arizona Cardinals: Julian Pearl T Illinois
Pick 139 Washington Commanders: Malik Mustapha S Wake Forest
Pick 140 Los Angeles Chargers: Jaheim Bell TE FSU
Pick 141 Carolina Panthers: Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Pick 142 Carolina Panthers: Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
Pick 143 Atlanta Falcons: Logan Lee DT Iowa
Pick 144 Buffalo Bills: Tykee Smith S Georgia
Pick 145 Denver Broncos: Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State
Pick 146 Tennessee Titans: Roger Rosengarten T Washington
Pick 147 Denver Broncos: Jawhar Jordan RB Louisville
Pick 148 Las Vegas Raiders: Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia State
Pick 149 Cincinnati Bengals: Audric Estime RB Notre Dame
Pick 150 New Orleans Saints: Walter Rouse T Oklahoma
Pick 151 Indianapolis Colts: Charles Turner III G/C LSU
Pick 152 Washington Commanders: Isaiah Davis RB South Dakota State
Pick 153 Jacksonville Jaguars: Steele Chambers LB Ohio State
Pick 154 Los Angeles Rams: Michael Barrett LB Michigan
Pick 155 Los Angeles Rams: Tahj Washington WR USC
Pick 156 Cleveland Browns: Matt Lee G/C University of Miami
Pick 157 Minnesota VIkings: Jamari Thrash WR Louisville
Pick 158 Miami Dolphins: Matt Goncalves T Pittsburgh
Miami adds another offensive lineman with their fourth selection of the draft.
Pick 159 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Thomas DE Clemson
Pick 160 Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Miami): J.D. Bertrand LB Notre Dame
Miami trades the 160th pick acquired from Buffalo for Philadelphia's 161st pick and 3 picks in the 2025 draft; one 5th rounder and two 7's.
Pick 161 Green Bay Packers (trade with Miami): Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State
Miami pulls of back to back trades, this time for three picks in the 2024 draft and one in 2025. Green Bay gets the 161st pick while sending picks 169, 202 and 255 to Miami. The 2025 pick Green Bay sends to Miami is a seventh round pick.
Pick 162 Arizona Cardinals: Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona
Pick 163 Buffalo Bills: Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame
Pick 164 Detroit Lions: Caedan Wallace T Penn State
Pick 165 Baltimore Ravens: Kenny Logan Jr S Kansas
Pick 166 New York Giants: Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville
Pick 167 Minnesota Vikings: Javon Foster T Missouri
Pick 168 New Orleans Saints: Josh Newton CB TCU
Pick 169 Miami Dolphins: Mohamed Kamara DE Colorado State
Miami goes best player available here as they select Kamara. Having learned their lesson from 2023, you can never have too many edge rushers.
Pick 170 New Orleans Saints: Justin Rogers DT Auburn
Pick 171 Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Harrell DE Michigan
Pick 172 Philadelphia Eagles: Jaden Crumedy DT Mississippi State
Pick 173 Kansas City Chiefs: Beau Brade S Maryland
Pick 174 Dallas Cowboys: Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane
Pick 175 New Orleans Saints: Sione Vaki S Utah