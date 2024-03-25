Phin Phanatic
FanSided

7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins

By Gaston Rubio

Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
10 of 11
Next

Round 5 the Dolphins make moves late in the round to set up for a big 6th round.

Pick 135 San Francisco 49ers: Cedric Johnson DE Mississippi

Pick 136 Denver Broncos: Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

Pick 137 New England Patriots: Beaux Limmer C Arkansas

Pick 138 Arizona Cardinals: Julian Pearl T Illinois

Pick 139 Washington Commanders: Malik Mustapha S Wake Forest

Pick 140 Los Angeles Chargers: Jaheim Bell TE FSU

Jaheim Bell, Donovan McMillon
Florida State v Pittsburgh / Justin Berl/GettyImages

Pick 141 Carolina Panthers: Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

Pick 142 Carolina Panthers: Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State

Pick 143 Atlanta Falcons: Logan Lee DT Iowa

Pick 144 Buffalo Bills: Tykee Smith S Georgia

Pick 145 Denver Broncos: Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State

Pick 146 Tennessee Titans: Roger Rosengarten T Washington

Pick 147 Denver Broncos: Jawhar Jordan RB Louisville

Pick 148 Las Vegas Raiders: Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia State

Pick 149 Cincinnati Bengals: Audric Estime RB Notre Dame

Pick 150 New Orleans Saints: Walter Rouse T Oklahoma

Pick 151 Indianapolis Colts: Charles Turner III G/C LSU

Pick 152 Washington Commanders: Isaiah Davis RB South Dakota State

Pick 153 Jacksonville Jaguars: Steele Chambers LB Ohio State

Pick 154 Los Angeles Rams: Michael Barrett LB Michigan

Pick 155 Los Angeles Rams: Tahj Washington WR USC

Pick 156 Cleveland Browns: Matt Lee G/C University of Miami

Pick 157 Minnesota VIkings: Jamari Thrash WR Louisville

Pick 158 Miami Dolphins: Matt Goncalves T Pittsburgh

Miami adds another offensive lineman with their fourth selection of the draft.

Phil Jurkovec, Matt Goncalves
Wofford v Pittsburgh / Justin Berl/GettyImages

Pick 159 Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Thomas DE Clemson

Pick 160 Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Miami): J.D. Bertrand LB Notre Dame

Miami trades the 160th pick acquired from Buffalo for Philadelphia's 161st pick and 3 picks in the 2025 draft; one 5th rounder and two 7's.

Pick 161 Green Bay Packers (trade with Miami): Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State

Miami pulls of back to back trades, this time for three picks in the 2024 draft and one in 2025. Green Bay gets the 161st pick while sending picks 169, 202 and 255 to Miami. The 2025 pick Green Bay sends to Miami is a seventh round pick.

Pick 162 Arizona Cardinals: Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona

Pick 163 Buffalo Bills: Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame

Pick 164 Detroit Lions: Caedan Wallace T Penn State

Pick 165 Baltimore Ravens: Kenny Logan Jr S Kansas

Pick 166 New York Giants: Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville

Pick 167 Minnesota Vikings: Javon Foster T Missouri

Pick 168 New Orleans Saints: Josh Newton CB TCU

Pick 169 Miami Dolphins: Mohamed Kamara DE Colorado State

Miami goes best player available here as they select Kamara. Having learned their lesson from 2023, you can never have too many edge rushers.

Mohamad Kamara, Cooper Legas
Colorado State v Utah State / Chris Gardner/GettyImages

Pick 170 New Orleans Saints: Justin Rogers DT Auburn

Pick 171 Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Harrell DE Michigan

Pick 172 Philadelphia Eagles: Jaden Crumedy DT Mississippi State

Pick 173 Kansas City Chiefs: Beau Brade S Maryland

Pick 174 Dallas Cowboys: Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane

Pick 175 New Orleans Saints: Sione Vaki S Utah

Home/Dolphins News