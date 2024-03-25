7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Rounds 6 and 7 have the Dolphins making 9 selections.
Miami finds plenty of talent in rounds 6 and 7 to help fill out the roster and bolster special teams
Pick 176 San Francisco 49ers: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Texas Tech
Pick 177 Minnesota Vikings: Drake Nugent G/C Michigan
Pick 178 Ryan Flournoy WR Southeast Missori State
Pick 179 Seattle Seahawks: Kitan Oladapo S Oregon State
Pick 180 New England Patriots: Blake Watson RB Memphis
Pick 181 Los Angeles Chargers: Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky
Pick 182 Tennessee Titans: Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State
Pick 183 New York Giants: Elijah Jones CB Boston College
Pick 184 New York Jets (trade with Miami): Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
The Jets swap places with Miami as the DOlphins move from 184 to 185 and also acquire New Yorks 256th pick in the draft.
Pick 185 Miami Dolphins: Tanor Bortolini C Wisconsin
Bortolini is a solid center who has the ability and experience to play guard. After last years injury bug to the offensive line, Miami would be right by adding as many versatile offensive linemen as possible.
Pick 186 Arizona Cardinals: Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame
Pick 187 Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Adams G/C Illinois
Pick 188 Houston Texans: Sataoa Laumea G/C Utah
Pick 189 Miami Dolphins: Jaylin Simpson CB Auburn
Cornerback was another position depleted with injuries in 2023. Adding Simpson to the roster could help Miami's defense and special teams in 2024.
Pick 190 New Orleans Saints: Jaylan Ford LB Texas
Pick 191 Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Green DE James Madison
Pick 192 Seattle Seahawks: Kamal Hadden CB Tennnessee
Pick 193 New England Patriots: Frank Crum T Wyoming
Pick 194 Cincinnati Bengals: Nelson Ceaser DE Houston
Pick 195 Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Mitchell LB UConn
Pick 196 Los Angeles Rams: Tyrone Tracy Jr RB Purdue
Pick 197 Atlanta Falcons: Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State
Pick 198 Miami Dolphins: Dallin Holker TE Colorado State
With the first of Green Bay's picks traded to Miami, the Dolphins take Dallin Holker from Colorado State. Holker showed off his one-handed catch skills at the NFL Combine as he went through the gauntlet. Pass catching tight ends are exactly what Miami's offense needs.
Pick 199 New Orleans Saints: Dillon Johnson RB Washington
Pick 200 Buffalo Bills: Ty'Ron Hopper LB Missouri
Pick 201 Detroit Lions: Kalen DeLoach LB FSU
Pick 202 Miami Dolphins: Dominique Hampton S Washington
Miami looks to bolster their special teams depth and talent with this pick. Special teams was a much maligned unit in 2023, late round picks usually fare great for special teams.
Pick 203 Denver Broncos: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Georgia
Pick 204 Dallas Cowboys (trade with Miami): Josh Proctor S Ohio State
Miami sends Dallas their 204th pick while acquiring picks number 216 and 244 from Dallas. Dallas also sent their 2025 5th round pick as part of this trade.
Pick 205 Detroit Lions: Jalyx Hunt DE Houston Baptist
Pick 206 Cleveland Browns: Myles Jones CB Penn State
Pick 207 Denver Broncos: Johnny Dixon CB Penn State
Pick 208 Las Vegas Raiders: Daijahn Anthony S Mississippi
Pick 209 Los Angeles Rams: Myles Cole DE Texas Tech
Pick 210 Philadelphia Eagles: Layden Robinson G/C Texas A&M
Pick 211 San Francisco 49ers: Jared Wiley TE TCU
Pick 212 Jacksonville Jaguars: Joe Milton QB Tennessee
Pick 213 Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Sundell G/C North Dakota State
Pick 214 Cincinnati Bengals: Tip Reiman TE Illinois
Pick 215 San Francisco 49ers: Andrew Raym G/C Oklahoma
Pick 216 Miami Dolphins: Keith Randolph Jr DT Illinois
Miami had 4 defensive tackles on the roster in 2023. Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Christian Wilkins are no longer on the team. Selecting Randolph here is a BPA that also fits a team need.
Pick 217 Los Angeles Rams: Daijun Edwards RB Georgia
Pick 218 Baltimore Ravens: Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Notre Dame
Pick 219 Green Bay Packers: Grayson Murphy DE UCLA
Pick 220 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Brennan Jackson DE Washington State
Dolphins squeeze in 4 more picks in round 7
Pick 221 Tennessee Titans: Rasheen Ali RB Marshall
Pick 222 Washington Commanders: Anim Dankwah T Howard
Pick 223 Las Vegas Raiders: Gottlieb Ayedze T Maryland
Pick 224 Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Magee LB Temple
Pick 225 Los Angeles Chargers: Keaton Bills G/C Utah
Pick 226 Arizona Cardinals: Jaylen Key S Alabama
Pick 227 Tennessee Titans: Mason Fairchild TE Kansas
Pick 228 Baltimore Ravens: Josh Wallace CB Michigan
Pick 229 Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Strachan DE South Carolina
Pick 230 Minnesota Vikings: Erick All TE Iowa
Pick 231 New England Patriots: Tyler Owens S Texas Tech
Pick 232 Dylan Laube RB New Hampshire
Pick 233 Dallas Cowboys: Evan Williams S Oregon
Pick 234 Indianapolis Colts: Fabien Lovett DT FSU
Pick 235 Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Whittington WR Texas
Pick 236 Jacksonville Jaguars: X'Zauvea Gadlin G/C Liberty
Pick 237 Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Hergel G/C Boston College
Pick 238 Houston Texans: Andrew Coker T TCU
Pick 239 New Orleans Saints: Trevor Keegan G/C Michigan
Pick 240 Carolina Panthers: Gavin Hardison QB UTEP
Pick 241 Miami Dolphins: Garrett Greenfield T South Dakota State
Acquiring 14 picks via trades in this mock draft means Miami can spare another pick to select yet another offensive lineman.
Pick 242 Tennessee Titans: Hunter Nourzad G/C Penn State
Pick 243 Cleveland Browns: Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota
Pick 244 Miami Dolphins: Anthony Gould WR Oregon State
Miami adds depth and speed to special teams.
Pick 245 Green Bay Packers: Isaac Rex TE BYU
Pick 246 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Ro Terrence CB Arizona State
Pick 247 Houston Texans: A.J. Barner TE Michigan
Pick 248 Buffalo Bills: Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State
Pick 249 Detroit Lions: P.J. Jules S Souther Illinois
Pick 250 Baltimore Ravens: Braiden McGregor DE Michigan
Pick 251 San Francisco 49ers: Jackson SIrmon LB California
Pick 252 Kansas City Chiefs: Kedon Slovis QB BYU
Pick 253 Los Angeles Chargers: Tyrice Knight LB UTEP
Pick 254 Los Angeles Rams: A.J. Woods CB Pittsburgh
Pick 255 Miami Dolphins: Frank Gore Jr RB Southern Miss
For being part of a smaller school Frank Gore Jr was still ranked in the top 20 amongst running backs for 2023. Can he translate that success to the NFL?
Pick 256 Miami Dolphins: Jordan Jefferson DT LSU
Miami continues to add depth to their defensive line with this pick.
Pick 257 New York Jets: Khristian Boyd DT Northern Iowa
As I stated in the beginning, a 7 round mock draft is quite the task and definitely worth the research. WIth the right trades and scouting there's no reason why the Dolphins shouldn't come out with more than 6 picks. What they do with those picks is yet to be seen.