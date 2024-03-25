7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Four quarterbacks go in the top 10 of this NFL mock draft
#4 Arizona Cardinals Rome Odunze WR Washington
With the fourth pick in the draft, Arizona finds themselves able to select the best player of any position other than quarterback. It can be argued that the best quarterback could still be on the board at number 4 when Arizona goes to pick. Seeing as the Cardinals are all in on Kyler Murray they draft him some help at the wide receiver position. At number 4 the Cardinals select Rome Odunze from Washington.
#5 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Nabers WR LSU
The Los Angeles Chargers were hit hard last year by the injury bug. Mike Williams has since left to sign with the New York Jets and Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears. At number 5 the Chargers select Malik Nabers from LSU.
#6 New York Giants Drake Maye QB North Carolina
After giving Daniel Jones a four-year contract worth up to 160 million the New York Giants are disappointed in the quarterbacks' development. The Giants can’t afford to wait for Jones to get better so with the 6th pick in the draft the Giants select Drake Maye from the University of North Carolina.
#7 Tennessee Titans Terrion Arnold CB Alabama
In 2023 the Tennessee Titans had the 29th ranked defense in the NFL and 26th ranked cover defense. Terrion Arnold stole the show in the NFL combine and in doing so the Titans made him their first of the 2024 NFL Draft.
#8 Atlanta Falcons Dallas Turner DE Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons took themselves out of the quarterback draft party when they secured Kirk Cousins from the Minnesota Vikings. Needing a boost on defense the Falcons select Dallas Turner.
#9 Chicago Bears J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
The Chicago Bears gambled at number one in hopes that a top tier quarterback would still be available when they pick at number 9. To their surprise the gamble pays off and J.J. McCarthy is there for Chicago.
#10 New York Jets Brock Bowers TE Georgia
The Jets had the number 1 overall defense and number 1 cover defense in 2023. It’s no surprise the Jets go offense at number 10 and select tight end Brock Bowers from the University of Georgia.