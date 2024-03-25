7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
#11 Minnesota Vikings Jared Verse DE FSU
With the 24th-ranked defense in 2023, the Minnesota Vikings decided to prioritize the defensive side of the football at number 11. Jared Verse from Florida State University becomes Minnesota’s first of two picks in the first round.
#12 Denver Broncos Laiatu Latu DE UCLA
Only the Lions, Rams, and Jaguars accumulated less sacks than the Broncos. With the 12th pick in the NFL Draft the Denver Broncos select Laiatu Latu defensive end from UCLA.
#13 Las Vegas Raiders Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
At thirteen we have the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had the eighth-best defense in the league, 11th in coverage. Free agency saw the Raiders lose two corners Tyler Hall and Amik Robertson. With that in mind, the Raiders selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo.
#14 New Orleans Saints Brian Thomas Jr WR LSU
With the injury to Michael Thomas and the decline in his production the Saints need another receiver opposite Chris Olave. Brian Thomas Jr goes to the Saints at number 14, adding another playmaker to the Saints' offense.
#15 Indianapolis Colts Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
If not for Xavier Worthy, Nate Wiggins would have clocked the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine. A 4.28 40-yard dash is good enough for the Indianapolis Colts as they select Wiggins with the 15th pick in the draft.