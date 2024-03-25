7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
An offensive lineman finally comes off the board
#16 Seattle Seahawks Joe Alt T Notre Dame
To think that we are on pick number sixteen and not a single offensive lineman has come off the board shows the depth of talent this draft has. The drought ends at 16 as the Seattle Seahawks draft Joe Alt from Notre Dame.
#17 Jacksonville Jaguars Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a division with the Colts, Titans, and Texans. All these teams have the potential for explosive offenses. The Jaguars look to improve their defense by selecting Cooper DeJean from Iowa.
#18 Cincinnati Bengals J.C. Latham T Alabama
The second offensive lineman in three picks comes off the board at number 18. The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow at all costs. J.C. Latham will be a left tackle for the next decade in Cincinnati.
#19 Los Angeles Rams Olumuyiwa Fashanu T Penn State
After a disappointing combine, Olumuyiwa Fashanu fell in many draft boards. With the retirement of Aaron Donald, I thought the Rams would go defense at 19, but Matthew Stafford is here and he needs to be protected.
#20 Pittsburgh Steelers Jackson Powers-Johnson C/G Oregon
As a Dolphins fan, it hurts to see Jackson Powers-Johnson come off the board at number 20. As a fan of Jackson Powers-Johnson, I couldn’t be happier that he gets selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at number 20.