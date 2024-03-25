7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Dolphins trade back to acquire more draft picks
At 21 the Miami Dolphins moved back in the draft. Taliese Fuaga is one of my favorite players in this year’s draft. Having him available when going to pick at 21 was very enticing. The Buffalo Bills made an offer I couldn’t refuse.
Buffalo sent Miami 6 picks in exchange for Miami’s 21st pick in the draft. Miami got Buffalo’s 1st (#28), 4th(128), 5th *160, 6th (189), 6th (204), and 3rd from 2025. As deep as this draft is, I was willing to make the sacrifice.
#21 Buffalo Bills (trade with Miami) Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois
At 21 the Buffalo Bills selected Jer’Zhan Newton to help with the departure of so many players on defense.
#22 Philadelphia Eagles Taliese Fuaga T Oregon State
Almost immediately the Philadelphia Eagles select Taliese Fuaga to bolster their offensive line. The tush push will be alive and well in 2024.
#23 Minnesota Vikings Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
With the second of their 2 picks in the first round the Minnesota Vikings continue to improve their defense. This time adding cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama.
#24 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Guyton T Oklahoma
The Dallas Cowboys look to bolster their offensive line as they select Tyler Guyton. With Tyron Smith going to the Jets, the Cowboys must fill the void by selecting a tackle in the first round.
#25 Green Bay Packers Amarius Mims T Georgia
With the release of David Bakhtiari the Green Bay Packers are signaling a new era at the offensive line. University of Georgia tackle, Amarius Mims, should more than make up for the exit of Bakhtiari.