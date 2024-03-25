7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Tampa Bay gets fastest man in the draft
#26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Xavier Worthy WR Texas
The fastest man in the NFL combine ran himself out of the second round and into the back end of the first round. Xavier Worthy finds himself lining up opposite of Mike Evans as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick him at 27.
#27 Arizona Cardinals Byron Murphy DT Texas
With their second pick of the first round the Arizona Cardinals look to bolster the defensive side of the ball. With that in mind, the Cardinals select Byron Murphy from the University of Texas.
#28 Miami Dolphins (trade with Buffalo) Graham Barton T Duke
The Miami Dolphins find themselves 7 spots back from where they started, but 5 draft picks richer. With the 28th pick, the Dolphins select a top 50 tackle from the 2023 season in Graham Barton from Duke University.
#29 Detroit Lions Darius Robinson DE Missouri
The Lions had plenty of firepower on offense in 2023, but it was their defense that let them down at times. Dan Campbell looks to improve the teams' defense as the Lions select Darius Robinson from Missouri.
#30 Baltimore Ravens Troy Fautanu T Washington
The Baltimore Ravens always seem to get what they want and need all in the same draft pick. Troy Fautanu is no different here, The Ravens get an offensive tackle who could easily slide to guard and play for the next decade in Baltimore.
#31 San Francisco 49ers Jordan Morgan T Arizona
With injuries starting to pile up the future of Trent Williams is concerning, looking to the future the San Francisco 49ers select Jordan Morgan from Arizona. Trent Williams is a Pro Bowler, but how much longer can he stay healthy? Selecting Jordan Morgan allows the 49ers to take matters into their own hands.
#32 Kansas City Chiefs Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
It was a well-known secret throughout the NFL that Kansas City’s receiving unit was anything less than great in 2023. Ladd McConkey is another wide receiver who improved his stock at the combine. The Chiefs fill a need at wide receiver by selecting McConkey with the last pick of the first round.