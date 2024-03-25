Phin Phanatic
FanSided

7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins

By Gaston Rubio

Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 11
Next

Round 3 has 10 defensive linemen being drafted high in this 2024 NFL mock draft.

Pick 65 Carolina Panthers: McKinnley Jackson DT Texas A&M

Pick 66 Arizona Cardinals: Austin Booker DE Kansas

Pick 67 Washington Commanders: Jonah Elliss DE Utah

Pick 68 New England Patriots: Brandon Dorlus DE Oregon

Pick 69 Los Angeles Chargers: Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest

Pick 70 New York Giants: Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky

Pick 71 Arizona Cardinals: MarShawn Lloyd RB USC

Pick 72 New York Jets: Brenden Rice WR USC

Brenden Rice
Washington v USC / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Gangreen selects Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's son at number 72. Coupled with the selection of Brock Bowers in the first round, the Jets should have an offense to rival their defense

Pick 73 Detroit Lions: Devontez Walker WR North Carolina

Pick 74 Atlanta Falcons: Cole Bishop S Utah

Pick 75 Chicago Bears: Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale

Pick 76 Denver Broncos: Payton Wilson LB NC State

Pick 77 Las Vegas Raiders: Will Shipley RB Clemson

Pick 78 Washington Commanders: Theo Johnson TE Penn State

Pick 79 Atlanta Falcons: Renardo Green CB FSU

Pick 80 Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Washington WR Virginia

Pick 81 Seattle Seahawks: Mekhi WIngo DT LSU

Pick 82 Indianapolis Colts: Junior Colson LB Michigan

Pick 83 Los Angeles Rams: Adisa Isaac DE Penn State

Pick 84 Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Pratt QB Tulane

Pick 85 Cleveland Browns: Javon Baker WR UCF

Pick 86 Houston Texans: Andru Phillips CB Kentucky

Pick 87 Dallas Cowboys: Dominick Puni T Kansas

Devin Neal, Dominick Puni
Missouri State v Kansas / Ed Zurga/GettyImages

It's worth noting Puni split time between left guard, left tackle, and right tackle throughout his 41 career starts.

Pick 88 Green Bay Packers: Leonard Taylor DT University of Miami

Pick 89 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Trey Benson RB FSU

Pick 90 Arizona Cardinals: Zak Zinter G/C Michigan

Pick 91 Green Bay Packers: Ray Davis RB Kentucky

Pick 92 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Mason McCormick G/C South Dakota State

Pick 93 Baltimore Ravens: Christian Mahogany G/C Boston College

Pick 94 San Francisco 49ers: Justin Eboigbe DT Alabama

Pick 95 Kansas City Chiefs: DeWayne Carter DT Duke

Pick 96 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jermaine Burtonn WR Alabama

Pick 97 Cincinnati Bengals: Jarvis Brownlee Jr CB Louisville

Pick 98 Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Brooks RB Texas

Pick 99 Los Angeles Rams: Kamren Kinchens S University of Miami

An underwhelming performance in the combine hurt Kinchens as he falls to the last pick in the third round. The Rams got a steal with this pick.

Kamren Kinchens, Jamari Thrash
Louisville v Miami / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
Home/Dolphins News