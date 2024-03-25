7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Round 3 has 10 defensive linemen being drafted high in this 2024 NFL mock draft.
Pick 65 Carolina Panthers: McKinnley Jackson DT Texas A&M
Pick 66 Arizona Cardinals: Austin Booker DE Kansas
Pick 67 Washington Commanders: Jonah Elliss DE Utah
Pick 68 New England Patriots: Brandon Dorlus DE Oregon
Pick 69 Los Angeles Chargers: Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest
Pick 70 New York Giants: Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky
Pick 71 Arizona Cardinals: MarShawn Lloyd RB USC
Pick 72 New York Jets: Brenden Rice WR USC
Gangreen selects Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's son at number 72. Coupled with the selection of Brock Bowers in the first round, the Jets should have an offense to rival their defense
Pick 73 Detroit Lions: Devontez Walker WR North Carolina
Pick 74 Atlanta Falcons: Cole Bishop S Utah
Pick 75 Chicago Bears: Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale
Pick 76 Denver Broncos: Payton Wilson LB NC State
Pick 77 Las Vegas Raiders: Will Shipley RB Clemson
Pick 78 Washington Commanders: Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Pick 79 Atlanta Falcons: Renardo Green CB FSU
Pick 80 Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Washington WR Virginia
Pick 81 Seattle Seahawks: Mekhi WIngo DT LSU
Pick 82 Indianapolis Colts: Junior Colson LB Michigan
Pick 83 Los Angeles Rams: Adisa Isaac DE Penn State
Pick 84 Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Pratt QB Tulane
Pick 85 Cleveland Browns: Javon Baker WR UCF
Pick 86 Houston Texans: Andru Phillips CB Kentucky
Pick 87 Dallas Cowboys: Dominick Puni T Kansas
It's worth noting Puni split time between left guard, left tackle, and right tackle throughout his 41 career starts.
Pick 88 Green Bay Packers: Leonard Taylor DT University of Miami
Pick 89 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Trey Benson RB FSU
Pick 90 Arizona Cardinals: Zak Zinter G/C Michigan
Pick 91 Green Bay Packers: Ray Davis RB Kentucky
Pick 92 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Mason McCormick G/C South Dakota State
Pick 93 Baltimore Ravens: Christian Mahogany G/C Boston College
Pick 94 San Francisco 49ers: Justin Eboigbe DT Alabama
Pick 95 Kansas City Chiefs: DeWayne Carter DT Duke
Pick 96 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jermaine Burtonn WR Alabama
Pick 97 Cincinnati Bengals: Jarvis Brownlee Jr CB Louisville
Pick 98 Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Brooks RB Texas
Pick 99 Los Angeles Rams: Kamren Kinchens S University of Miami
An underwhelming performance in the combine hurt Kinchens as he falls to the last pick in the third round. The Rams got a steal with this pick.