7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Rounds 4 and 5 continue to show the depth of talent in this mock draft.
Round 4 has the Dolphins finally making a selection
Pick 100 Washington Commanders: Maason Smith DT LSU
Pick 101 Carolina Panthers: Gabriel Murphy DE UCLA
Pick 102 Seattle Seahawks: Javon Solomon DE Troy
Pick 103 New England Patriots: Khyree Jackson CB Oregon
Pick 104 Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Trotter Jr LB Clemson
Can Jr live up to the name left by his father?
Pick 105 Los Angeles Chargers: Javon Bullard S Georgia
Pick 106 Tennessee Titans: Sedrick Van Pran G/C Georgia
Pick 107 New York Giants: Christian Jones T Texas
Pick 108 Minnesota Vikings: Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Pick 109 Atlanta Falcons: Blake Corum RB Michigan
Pick 110 Los Angeles Chargers: Calen Bullock S USC
Pick 111 New York Jets: Javion Cohen G/C University of Miami
Pick 112 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen McMillan WR Washington
Pick 113 Baltimore Ravens: Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin
Pick 114 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaden Hicks S Washington State
Pick 115 Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee
Pick 116 Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Davis DT Clemson
Pick 117 Indianapolis Colts: James Williams S University of Miami
Pick 118 Seattle Seahawks: Blake FIsher T Notre Dame
Pick 119 Pittsburgh Steelers: Cade Stover TE Ohio State
Pick 120 Philadelphia Eagles: Jarrian Jones CB FSU
Pick 121 Denver Broncos: D.J. James CB Auburn
Pick 122 Chicago Bears: Brandon Coleman G/C TCU
Pick 123 Houston Texans: Cam Hart CB Notre Dame
Pick 124 San Francisco 49ers: Luke McCaffret WR Rice
The 49ers unite CMC with his younger brother. Can Luke McCaffrey be as dangerous on offense as CMC?
Pick 125 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Jordan Travis QB FSU
Pick 126 Green Bay Packers: Delmar Glaze G/C Maryland
Pick 127 Houston Texans: Jacob Cowing WR Arizona
Pick 128 Miami Dolphins: Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Miami gets a steal at linebacker drafting Gray this late.
Pick 129 Minnesota Vikings: Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
Pick 130 Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Hall DT Baylor
Pick 131 Kansas City Chiefs: Johnny WIlson WR FSU
Pick 132 San Francisco 49ers: Mar'Keise Irving RB Oregon
Pick 133 Buffalo Bills: Kalen King CB Penn State
Pick 134 New York Jets: Zion Tupuola-Fetui DE Washington