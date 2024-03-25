Phin Phanatic
7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins

By Gaston Rubio

Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
Rounds 4 and 5 continue to show the depth of talent in this mock draft.

Round 4 has the Dolphins finally making a selection

Pick 100 Washington Commanders: Maason Smith DT LSU

Pick 101 Carolina Panthers: Gabriel Murphy DE UCLA

Pick 102 Seattle Seahawks: Javon Solomon DE Troy

Pick 103 New England Patriots: Khyree Jackson CB Oregon

Pick 104 Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Trotter Jr LB Clemson

Can Jr live up to the name left by his father?

Jeremiah Trotter, Tiyon Evans
Louisville v Clemson / Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Pick 105 Los Angeles Chargers: Javon Bullard S Georgia

Pick 106 Tennessee Titans: Sedrick Van Pran G/C Georgia

Pick 107 New York Giants: Christian Jones T Texas

Pick 108 Minnesota Vikings: Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina

Pick 109 Atlanta Falcons: Blake Corum RB Michigan

Pick 110 Los Angeles Chargers: Calen Bullock S USC

Pick 111 New York Jets: Javion Cohen G/C University of Miami

Pick 112 Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Pick 113 Baltimore Ravens: Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin

Pick 114 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaden Hicks S Washington State

Pick 115 Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee

Pick 116 Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Davis DT Clemson

Pick 117 Indianapolis Colts: James Williams S University of Miami

Pick 118 Seattle Seahawks: Blake FIsher T Notre Dame

Pick 119 Pittsburgh Steelers: Cade Stover TE Ohio State

Pick 120 Philadelphia Eagles: Jarrian Jones CB FSU

Pick 121 Denver Broncos: D.J. James CB Auburn

Pick 122 Chicago Bears: Brandon Coleman G/C TCU

Pick 123 Houston Texans: Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

Pick 124 San Francisco 49ers: Luke McCaffret WR Rice

The 49ers unite CMC with his younger brother. Can Luke McCaffrey be as dangerous on offense as CMC?

Luke McCaffrey
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Texas State v Rice / Richard Rodriguez/GettyImages

Pick 125 Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Jordan Travis QB FSU

Pick 126 Green Bay Packers: Delmar Glaze G/C Maryland

Pick 127 Houston Texans: Jacob Cowing WR Arizona

Pick 128 Miami Dolphins: Cedric Gray LB North Carolina

Miami gets a steal at linebacker drafting Gray this late.

Cedric Gray, Tai Goode
Campbell v North Carolina / Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Pick 129 Minnesota Vikings: Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

Pick 130 Baltimore Ravens: Gabe Hall DT Baylor

Pick 131 Kansas City Chiefs: Johnny WIlson WR FSU

Pick 132 San Francisco 49ers: Mar'Keise Irving RB Oregon

Pick 133 Buffalo Bills: Kalen King CB Penn State

Pick 134 New York Jets: Zion Tupuola-Fetui DE Washington

