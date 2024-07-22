8 times Dolphins GM Chris Grier has royally screwed up contract negotiations
By Brian Miller
4. Robert Hunt
It was reported that the Dolphins reached out to extend Robert Hunt in 2023. When Hunt turned down the offer, Grier instead extended Jackson. Hunt would bet on himself and sign a deal worth up to $100 million with Carolina.
It isn't clear what Grier was offering, but reports indicated it was far less than Hunt received and may have fallen closer to what Jackson received. Not having Hunt around this season is brutal and it's going to leave a massive hole on the offensive line. Let's hope others are able to step up, but this was a rough look for Grier.
3. Terron Armstead
Terron Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Miami went all in on the former Saints lineman and paid him well despite the fact his playing history has been inconsistent due to injuries throughout his career.
So far, Armstead's leadership on the field is worth the money paid, but he has yet to be available late in the season and tends to miss games. To be fair to Grier, he didn't have many options in free agency and would have had to pay more for less quality.