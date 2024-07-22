8 times Dolphins GM Chris Grier has royally screwed up contract negotiations
By Brian Miller
2. Will Fuller
If there is a bigger bust for Grier or a bigger mistake, we would love to know who it is. Will Fuller was horrible. He signed a one-year deal worth nearly $11 million and only played in two games. He rubbed Brian Flores the wrong way and was immediately in his doghouse.
Fuller's career was over halfway through the season. This was a move that some people were excited about, while others couldn't believe what he was thinking. We can now look back on things and say it was a terrible mistake from Grier.
1. Tua Tagovailoa
You could have probably guessed we were going to bring Tagovailoa back up again. This offseason has been a total nightmare for Grier in trying to get things done with his Pro Bowl signal-caller. To make matters worse, it's really looking like Love is about to get a deal done soon with Green Bay.
If that happens, the price for Tagovailoa is going to go up again. We've already seen that happen with Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence landing their extensions. What is Grier waiting for? Tagovailoa is not happy and while he will probably report to camp, he will probably stay off the field until things get finalized. It's up in the air if that will actually happen or not, but the way Grier has handled this throughout the offseason has been a mess.