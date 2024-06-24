9 former Dolphins players from 2023 still looking for new homes
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins hit free agency in 2024, fans knew many changes would be on the way. Despite the hopes and prayers to the contrary, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Christian Wilkins were not kept in town.
There were a few surprises in free agency as it related to the Dolphins' impending free agents. The Dolphins were not expected to bring several players back and the salaries they signed for turned out to be much higher than some would expect.
- Brandon Jones - Three years with the Broncos and up to $20 million was far more than anyone expected.
- Raekwon Davis - Shadowed by Zach Sieler and Wilkins, Davis inked a two-year, $14 million deal with the Colts.
- Jerome Baker - Released by the Dolphins for cap reasons, Baker signed a one-year deal with Seattle for $7 million.
You have to applaud when a player gets more money than many value them. Then there are the players that have yet to sign and likely won't until training camp. Nine players who were on the Dolphins roster at some point last season are still looking for work.
Will these former Miami Dolphins players land with new teams soon?
By the time camps roll around in late July or by the time August is in full swing, players like Eli Apple, Justin Bethel, Jonotthan Harrison, and tight end Tyler Kroft should have vet minimum deals to join a team. Injuries will happen, and when they do, these players will get calls. It isn't a surprise that none of them are on rosters yet.
The same can be said about Calvin Munson, Justin Houston, and Bruce Irvin, who were all late season additions to the Dolphins roster after injuries decimated the defense. None of those players are truly surprising, but Emmanuel Ogbah is still looking for a team to join, and that is a bit of a stunner.
Ogbah isn't a starting quality DE anymore, and he won't get paid anywhere close to what the Dolphins were giving him, but a veteran minimum deal will keep him in the NFL for another season as depth and, at some point during camp, he should get back on the field. Chances are, Ogbah won't initially make an NFL roster this year. He is likely going to be cut and re-signed after Week 1 when his contract will not be fully guaranteed for the season.
Xavien Howard should have had a job by now and with the recent legal issues off the field coming to light, the chances of Howard landing a roster spot anytime soon is looking far less likely. Howard isn't the shutdown corner he used to be and his play and health have declined over the last two years. Add in the civil issues he is facing and Howard isn't nearly as attractive as he was three seasons ago - and he may not be on any team's radar until they need an injury replacement.