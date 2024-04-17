A realistic look at what the Miami Dolphins could do in the 2024 NFL Draft pick by pick
Wild theories abound in most mock drafts but what should Miami Dolphins fans really expect based on Chris Grier's draft history?
Before I get into Chris Grier's head, here are a few things that all Miami Dolphins fans know about their current General Manager:
- Grier has never selected an interior offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft
- Grier prefers impact players. Impact players are tackles, cornerbacks, or edge rushers
- Grier has brought in a solid rotation of defensive tackles and offensive tackles. Additionally, Grier has offers out there to offensive guards pending the outcome of the NFL draft and rumors are that Odell Bechkam Jr has a second offer in hand.
Based on the above, and using the process of elimination, I can eliminate any Centers, wide receivers, or defensive tackles with the first overall selection.
Secondly, I don’t see the Dolphins staying at the 21st selection. I think they will trade down if the offer is on the table, but for this mock draft, let’s assume no trade