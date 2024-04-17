A realistic look at what the Miami Dolphins could do in the 2024 NFL Draft pick by pick
With the late round selections the Dolphins look to add depth at critical positions
158th overall selection - The MIami Dolphins select Javion Cohen G, Miami
- As I alluded to, I believe the Dolphins will sign a veteran free agent after the draft to challenge the left and right guard spots on the roster. That veteran free agent will most likely be on a one-year prove-it deal with some incentives tied to playing time or snaps. The Dolphins would be wise to look at adding roster depth and that is what you aim for in the 5th to 6th rounds. Javion Cohen is a homegrown talent from the “U.” Similar to Darius Robinson, the best characteristic Cohen is his power, specifically his punch at the point of contact. For a Guard, that is one of the best qualities to have. Cohone has experience in a zone-based run scheme which allows him to adopt and understand the Dolphins playbook to potentially make for an interesting camp battle to watch.
184th overall selection - The Miami Dolphins select - Christian Jones, T, Texas
- Similar to Cohen, the Dolphins are wise to double down on the offensive trenches and look to bolster the depth rotation which was at times questionable last year with so many injuries to their starters. All Dolphin fans know that Terron Armstead will never play a full 17-game season and having depth for this year and next is essential. Christian Jones is a big boy, 6’5 318, power in his punch and great upper body strength are amazing tools to build upon for a tackle. Think about this for a second, this is the first time in over five years that the Miami Dolphins are NOT looking for a new offensive line coach. What an amazing concept. Let’s give props when it is due, and Butch Barry has deserved it. Allocating two stellar draft picks that Barry can mold, is exactly what the Dolphins young offensive line needs.
198th overall selection - The Miami Dolphins select - Erik All, TE, Iowa
- Retrospectively taking a look at what the Miami Dolphins have done thus far, they have certified two key prospects that will greatly reduce the cap constraints for future years in the first and second rounds. With limited capital, the Dolphins looked to fortify the offensive trenches with their late-round selections, in securing assets to build with their quality coaches. Now, the Dolphins have the option to add to their asset class by selecting a reach player for another position that could use some injection of youth, Tight End. Erik All is a stretch tight end and the reason why he’s falling down draft boards is due to him tearing his ACL last Oct. The Dolphins signed Jonu Smith, so the glaring need is not immediate, but adding All to a room that can learn, develop, and adopt to the playbook is exactly what you want from a 6th-round pick
241 overall selection - The Miami Dolphins select -Ryan Rehkow - P - BYU
- I have no idea why the Dolphins secured Jake Bailey to a contract extension. It's probably the same reason why Danny Crossman still has a job. Things that make you go hmmm. Regardless, I am hoping the Dolphins select the best punter in this draft class. Rehkow led the collegiate year in a 48.6 yards per punt average, which is 5 yards more than Bailey! A 7th rounder, why not?