Aaron Brewer injury comes too late for a Connor Williams-Dolphins reunion
By Brian Miller
This is not what anyone wants to see. During a joint practice with the Falcons, Aaron Brewer left the field early and was taken into the team's facility for what was reported as a possible hand injury. The injury will force the Miami Dolphins to look for a possible replacement/more depth, but it won't be Connor Williams.
Williams signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks that will pay him as much as $6 million, with $3 million guaranteed. The Dolphins have only one option if Brewer misses any significant time: Liam Eichenberg.
Dolphins center Aaron Brewer appeared a hand injury vs. the Falcons at camp
So far, there has been no confirmation on what the injury might be, but Brewer was, according to multiple reports, dealing with his right hand. If Brewer can't go, eyes may turn to Sean Harlow, who was recently signed to a new deal. Harlow has five years of experience, but it isn't as a starter. He has started a total of eight games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, ironically by the Falcons.
Harlow sat out the 2020 season, played two years in Arizona, and split the 2023 season between Dallas and the New York Giants. Now, he may end up being the go-to center for the Dolphins if Miami keeps Eichenberg at right guard, where he has been practicing.
Of course, the extent of the injury to Brewer isn't known, and it may end up not being something major that keeps him out for any length of time. The Dolphins have had problems with snaps so far during camp, which has been a cause for concern on its own. The hope is that Brewer won't be out for much time, but if he will be sidelined for a little while, then Chris Grier is going to have to get on the phone to look for more help up front.