Adam Schefter gives rough update on Tua Tagovailoa-Dolphins contract talks
By Brian Miller
NFL quarterbacks continue to get big-money extensions, but the Miami Dolphins may not be getting close to signing Tua Tagovailoa to a monster extension. This has fans wondering what's going on with the stud signal-caller.
According to a report from Adam Schefter via NFL Live, the Dolphins are "not close" to getting a new deal done with their franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa will play the 2024 season on the fifth-year option if a new deal isn't signed, but this is not what anyone wants to see.
The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are 'not close' on a contract extension
General manager Chris Grier has been consistent with his approach to dealing with contract extensions. He heads into negotiations with an amount in his head and rarely wavers from it. In 2023, the Dolphins made offers to Christian Wilkins, which he declined. Miami stuck to their offer, and Wilkins stuck to his demands. When the 2024 season began with free agency, Wilkins was given a $110 million contract from the Raiders.
During the 2023 season, Grier offered Robert Hunt an extension. He too declined the offer and was given a $100 million contract by the Carolina Panthers. Will Tagovailoa follow a similar path if the two sides can't come to an agreement?
Tagovailoa has been watching quarterbacks get new deals. Most recently, Jared Goff signed an extension with the Lions for up to $212 million with $170 million guaranteed. Jalen Hurts signed an extension last year, as did Lamar Jackson. Tua's future will remain uncertain until a new contract is agreed to.
Some believe that the hardball play of Grier is an indication that he wants to keep the contract low because there is uncertainty with Tagovailoa's abilities to play QB. Despite playing in all 17 games last year, 2022 is still fresh in everyone's minds. Tagovailoa may have led the league in yardage last season, but he failed to advance the team in the playoffs after losing in Week 18 to the Bills, who won the division as a result.
Will the Dolphins be able to get a deal done with Tua Tagovailoa?
If the two sides are far apart, would the Dolphins risk the 2024 season and potentially have to pay him more should he succeed and advance the team in the postseason? It is possible and many fans believe that would be the better route to go.
Quarterbacks are going to continue to get paid more than other positions, and if the Dolphins wanted to, they could pay Tagovailoa the $24 million this year on the fifth-year option and then franchise tag him next season if they can't agree on a deal, so there are options. Until Tagovailoa signs an extension, there will be doubts as to whether or not his future is with the Dolphins despite Grier adamantly claiming he is their franchise QB beyond this season. Things are unknown and Schefter's update isn't calming any nerves.