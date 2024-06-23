Adam Schefter states the obvious on Tua Tagovailoa’s position with Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Tua Tagovailoa contract situation continues to be a hot-button talking point and on ESPN Live, Adam Schefter stated the obvious: the Miami Dolphins know they will have to make their quarterback happy with a new contract. Also, the Trevor Lawrence deal did them no favors.
Schefter added that only Dak Prescott has more leverage than Tagovailoa and Jordan Love. These are the only three remaining high-profile quarterbacks without new contracts. The massive deal the Jaguars gave Lawrence set the bar higher than the current one for Joe Burrow. Now, the question is, who will be next to get officially extended?
Will Tua Tagovailoa have a new contract before training camp arrives?
It will not be Prescott. Prescott wants to set the market and he will wait out the other two quarterbacks getting deals. Schefter noted that Prescott has the most leverage of any of the other QBs because he can't be traded and he will be a free agent after the 2024 season. Prescott will watch and see what happens with Love and Tua and then demand more. Remember that he can't be tagged either.
For Tagovailoa, the question is simpler. Are the Dolphins trying to get something done soon, or does Tagovailoa want to wait to see how much Love gets? It has been reported that the two sides are getting closer to an extention, but until a deal is actually completed, it doesn't matter how close they are.
As Schefter points out, the floor of any new extension for Tagovailoa will be just above what was given to Lawrence. That is now a matter of when, not if. Lawrence received $275 million over five years. That deal is what Tagovailoa will take to Miami and say, "beat it."
The Dolphins will have no choice but to do just that. Miami could have avoided this by signing Tagovailoa earlier this offseason when the price tag was lower. As he said, "The market is the market," and right now, the market is higher than it was not that long ago.