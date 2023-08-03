Admitted Camp Overreaction: Cam Smith is going to be a bonafide stud for the Miami Dolphins
By Matt Serniak
It's 12:42 on Thursday afternoon and I am completely comfortable making the camp overreaction that rookie cornerback, Cam Smith, is going to be a bonafide stud.
I realize that training camp is built for all of us to go nuts for every one handed catch, every INT thrown, and undrafted guy to get thought of possibly being a difference maker for your team only for none of things to ever matter. I get all that and openly admit I am pretty much doing the same thing with this article.
But, since training camp started for the Miami Dolphins on July 25th, Cam Smith, has made play after play.
These plays that happened over the last few practices warmed my heart something fierce. But today, Cam Smith went out and continued to make wherever he is on the field a no-fly-zone.
Here's a hot take; diving pass breakups are more impressive to me than a lot of interceptions. Seeing Cam Smith go full Superman to get a finger on a ball is poetry in motion. But that's just me.
Sure, these are only reps in training camp, and make no mistake, I am 1,300 miles away up in NEPA. But besides all the visual evidence of a few plays, all the writers you know who are giving updates on every rep and play that happens at camp are all praising the work and effort Cam Smith is putting in and displaying.
And you just have to appreciate how Cam Smith isn't just taking advice and coaching from Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard but he is actively going up to them after every rep and seeing what can be improved.
I don't care if folks are going to say "Well, what did you think he was going to say?". Nope, don't care. I love hearing this guy say this. I love hearing him say this especially with Ramsey out for about half the year.
Obviously, Cam Smith knows the opportunity that has been laid at his feet. This guy knows he has the chance to plant major roots and not just be a rotational guy but possibly a guy that they can't take off the field.
He has the mentality to be a terrific player but I feel like that Dawg in him isn't one that insists upon itself. He seems like a guy that will let his play do a good portion of his talking instead of just his mouth. That's the kind of balance that the commoners like myself embrace the most.
But at the same time, we know we have a guy in Cam Smith that knows exactly when it's time to get down and party like it's 1999.
That's our cornerback.
Follow me @2ndSatSports