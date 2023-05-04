AFC East: Bill Belichick already has a victory of the New York Jets in 2023
The Miami Dolphins got to sit back and watch the rest of their AFC East rivals draft in round one after losing their first round pick to a forfeit. But Bill Belichick got to play the role of evil dictator while we all watched.
In a new report that is making waves across the mainstream media outlets, the New England Patriots head coach and his ego got one up on the New York Jets before the season even begins. Patriots 1 - Jets 0.
Here is how it all reportedly unfolded. The Patriots were set to pick at 14 overall and the Jets were one spot behind them at 15. New England traded the pick to the Steelers for the 17th overall pick and a 4th round selection as well.
The Steelers used the 14th spot to take offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones was expected to be the Jets top target at 15. With Jones off the board, the Jets took defensive end Will McDonald IV. The Patriots who slid back to 17 still got the guy the wanted, taking DB Christian Gonzalez.
O.k. so just some typical gamesmanship right? Well that isn't the entire story just yet.
According to these reports, the Patriots were offered more for the 14th pick than what Belichick took from the Steelers. Apparently, the Patriots were offered a 3rd round pick in addition to a swap of first-round selections. What team may have wanted to jump up isn't known but Belichick opted for less to screw over the Jets.
While it is absolutely entertaining to watch, the question is why would Belichick screw his own team out of a higher draft pick just to pull one over on a division rival? Is he that egotistical to think he doesn't have needs on his roster that could be filled with a better talent? Maybe the trade with the other team would have netted a much lower first round selection and he felt that Gonzalez wouldn't be there.
Regardless, as Miami Dolphins fans it's fun to see some division chicanery going on, especially when it isn't at the expense of the Dolphins.