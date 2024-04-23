AFC East: Dolphins WRs are the best in the division and that won't change in 2024
The Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver room has no competitors in the AFC East and will continue to dominate the division.
The Miami Dolphins have proven to be an offensive powerhouse, surpassing every other team in the AFC East. With top-tier players such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, it's undeniable that they possess one of the best, if not the best, duo in the league. The Dolphins' wide receivers have shown promise, but there is room for improvement. The team's performance in the upcoming draft will be critical in acquiring at least one more talented player in that position and making an even larger difference with the rest of the AFC East WR depth chart.
This dynamic duo has dominated the WR room since 2021. Waddle and Hill have been unstoppable this season, collectively racking up almost 3000 yards. Tyreek has contributed 1,799 yards, while Jaylen has added 1,114 yards to their impressive total. Although the rest of the depth chart is considered average, they still outperform the other receivers in the division.
During the beginning of last season, Erik Ezukanma held the position of third receiver for the Dolphins. Although he was an excellent backup for Hill or Waddle in case of injury, his season was cut short due to an injury sustained during the game against the Patriots. Whenever Hill or Waddle was injured, Braxton Berrios entered the field despite being primarily used as a returner.
Can anyone compete against our top wide receivers in the AFC East?
The answer to your question is no. Let me explain why. Tyreek and Waddle are two talented players in the WR position, and the only other player who came close to their level was Stefon Diggs. However, he has been traded to the Houston Texans, leaving our duo without any competition. The Patriots have been struggling with their offensive position for a while now, and every Patriots fan or former player can attest to that. The New England team signed K.J. Osborn, a top WR from the Minnesota Vikings, but he is not at the same level as the Dolphins athletes.
Finally, let's talk about the New York Jets, the closest team to the Dolphins. Recently, they signed Mike Williams from the LA Chargers. Williams is a talented receiver who had a good season with the Chargers, starting three games out of three. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury and had to sit out for the rest of the season. Before the injury, he was close to reaching the 1000-yard mark in most of his years in the league.
In addition to Williams, the New York Jets have Garrett Wilson, an incredibly skilled player. During the last season, Wilson managed to get 1042 yards and three touchdowns. This is only his second year in the league, but he has already proven himself to be a solid receiver.