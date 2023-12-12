AFC East recap: Miami Dolphins give Buffalo Bills hope after stunning weekend
The Miami Dolphins watched the Buffalo Bills keep their hopes alive in the AFC and the AFC East and then gave them more reason to keep their hopes alive.
By Brian Miller
The AFC East still belongs to the Miami Dolphins but they are not going to simply walk away with it.
Sunday was a great day for the AFC East if you were not the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots won on Thursday giving the Steelers another loss and the Jets who are playing the role of spoiler the rest of the season beat the Houston Texans.
The afternoon game between the Bills and Chiefs was epic and left many Dolphins fans wishing for a Bills win to keep the chance of a first-round bye in Miaim's backyard.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they couldn't beat the four-win Titans, at home.
Miami will stay home next week to face the Jets who are suddenly playing with a little more pride after knocking off the Texans. The Bills have a bigger reason to play harder against the Cowboys, and well, the Patriots are still bringing up the rear of the division.
Miami entered Monday with a three-game lead and a magic number of two to earn their first division title since 2008. Now, they have a two-game lead over the Bills with four games to play and a final weekend game against Buffalo in Miami.
The Dolphins will face the Jets, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills to finish out their season. The Bills will face the Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, and Dolphins. Miami's best chance to win the division now is to beat the Jets on Sunday and then win at least one more game.
Miami could have wrapped up the division with a win over the Jets and a Bills loss but Monday's loss keeps the AFC East door open for Buffalo.