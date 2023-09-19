After two weeks of the 2023 season the Miami Dolphins are one of nine undefeated teams remaining
The drive to perfection is always a hot-button topic in any given NFL season and this year, the numbers seem to be lower than normal.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are undefeated after two road games to open the 2023 season. Eight other NFL teams share that 2-0 record but it won't last for many of those teams.
Miami's victory over the Patriots dropped New England to 0-2. Nine teams total are also without wins. While some were expected, the Cardinals and Panthers for example, the Bears, Vikings, Bengals, and Chargers are a bit surprising. Rounding out the winless, the Commanders, Texans, and Broncos who will look to get their first win on Sunday in Miami.
In the AFC, the Ravens are the only other team that has won both games. The rest of the undefeated teams are in the NFC where two divisions boast three teams with perfect two-week records.
The NFC East's Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Commanders are all perfect. It is only a matter of time for the Commanders but the Eagles and Cowboys match-up will be a good one when it rolls around.
The NFC South is the other division with three perfect teams. The Buccaneers, Falcons, and Saints have surprised the rest of the league. For Tampa Bay, it is the first time in Baker Mayfield's entire career that he has started with two wins.
Rounding out the nine perfect teams, the 49ers are rolling in the NFC West.
Can any team in the NFL run the table this year? That is going to be a tall task given the number of quality teams in the league and the balance of teams.