Alec Ingold 2023 preview: Miami Dolphins need to get more out of their FB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have one of the best fullbacks in the NFL but they need to do a lot better getting him involved in the offense. That falls on Mike McDaniel.
Alec Ingold - Fullback - Entering his 5th season in the NFL
- History
Undrafted in 2019, Ingold was able to make the then Oakland Raiders roster where he played his first three NFL seasons before joining the Dolphins in 2022. Considered a very good signing last year but the Dolphins, Miami simply didn't use him to his best abilities.
- Last season
Production for Ingold increased over his previous NFL seasons. He caught 15 passes which was three more than any other NFL season. His 105 yards were five lower than his best in year 2020. Over his four years, Ingold has four touchdowns with one coming in each of his four seasons.
- Salary situation
$3.7 million in cap space for the 2023 season. Miami would recoup all but $750K if Ingold were released.
- 2023 Preview
There is never a guaranteed roster spot awaiting for a player that serves a singular purpose. Ingold is a decent pass-catching FB but Miami needs him to be a bulldozing bruiser who can hit the holes ahead of a running back and create the space to pick up the short yards. Last year, Ingold wasn't used nearly enough in that capacity.
For Ingold, we can say it was not his play that was the problem. Mike McDaniel simply didn't give him the option considering how many playmakers were on the field. If the Dolphins view him in the same way this year, then maybe they should consider allowing him to find another opportunity.
I'm not one who believes that Ingold should be cut because I see a world of possibilty with him on the offense but he has to be utilized. Last season he rushed six times for 8 yards and a score but for $3 million Miami should be using him more than what they were. Of his six attempts, however, Ingold picked up a first down on five of those. On Special teams, he played 30% of the snaps.