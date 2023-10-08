All-in for Miami Dolphins fantasy players against the Giants
The Miami Dolphins skill players and their defense are all must-starts today against the Giants unless of course, you are superstitious.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium today and after last weeks loss, the Dolphins should be in line for a big win.
Tyreek Hill has fallen off his 2,000 yard season pace, but only a little. The Giants will try and stop the top WR but their CBs are not playing well and this could be a big game for him. He is a must start in every format.
Jaylen Waddle is also a must-start and this week he could eclipse 100 yards as the Giants try and take away Hill. Look for Waddle to potentially have his best game of the season so far.
Braxton Berrios - In deeper leagues, today may be the day to get Berrios on your active roster. He should get early options but while he is still likely a WR that will put up less than 9 points in most formats, as a deep roster option, he could provide more potential than some of the current FAs in most leagues.
De'Von Achane - Achane has shown that he is not simply a rookie. This kid can flat out play and he should start every week until the Dolphins stop using him, which they shouldn't.
Raheem Mostert - Like Achane, he is a must start and this week is no different. He and Achane will make up a big part of the Dolphins offense today.
Dolphins defense - Miami's defense should have a good outting today against the Giants who gave up 11 sacks last week. Miami's defensive funk might actually end this week.
Jason Sanders - Personally, I don't know why Sanders is on a fantasy roster but if he is, starting him today wouldn't be a bad idea. He should have opportunities despite being inconsistent.
Tua Tagovailoa - Until he starts to show that he is sliding, he should start every week right now, especially the next couple of weeks.