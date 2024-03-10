All the reasons why Miami needs Jackson Powers-Johnson
By Gaston Rubio
The Miami Dolphins offense has a reputation for being finesse and fast. These offenses are usually attacked physically and bullied around the field.
For 2024, Miami needs to change their reputation on the field and that starts in the trenches. Fortunately for Miami, the 2024 NFL draft is deep at the offensive and defensive line positions.
Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu, Joe Alt, and Jackson Powers-Johnson are all offensive linemen who are considered first round talent. With the return of Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson Miami needs to solidify the inside of the offensive line.
Miami ranked 16th and 19th in pass blocking and run blocking during the 2023 regular season. Tua Tagovailoa was among the least sacked quarterbacks but that can be attributed to his quick release.
With only 6 picks in this year’s upcoming draft Miami must make the most of all their selections. With the 21stpick in the draft Miami needs to select a game changing, physical, and downright tough offensive lineman.
Enter Jackson Powers-Johnson, the 6-foot 3-inch guard/center from the University of Oregon. Jackson has showed his toughness and power throughout the draft process. Jackson has steadily moved up the draft board with his strong showing at the senior bowl and even better showing at the NFL Combine.
Jackson is a versatile lineman having played both guard and center; having played the majority of snaps at center. Of players with a minimum of 212 snaps, Powers-Johnson ranks in the top 10 in pass blocking and run blocking according to Pro Football Focus; this includes tackles, guards, centers, and running backs.
Jackson Powers-Johnson did not allow a single sack during his 3-year collegiate career; finishing with 0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 3 hurries, and 4 pressures. During that time, Jackson amassed 1,355 total snaps, that means Jackson’s quarterbacks were clean 99% of the time.
The Rimington Award winner would be an upgrade for Miami’s offensive line. Not only would Powers-Johnson be a welcome addition to the Dolphins offense but, drafting him at 21 would be a day 1 steal.