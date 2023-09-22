An afternoon chat with the recently unretired certified QB1 of Pepsi Dan Marino
By Matt Serniak
In case you've been living under a rock or live in a van down by the river that doesn't have wifi, you have seen all the terrific commercials of Miami Dolphins legend, the man with the quickest release who had all the passing records before passing was cool and co-star, who should have won an Oscar for the best-supporting actor from his work in Ace Ventura Pet Detective, Dan Marino, was selected by Pepsi to be their unequivocally QB1.
That's right, Pepsi had their choice to pick anyone to be their QB1 and decided to go with Dan the man and who could blame them? I think we all are certain that Dan could still throw the ball around the lot if he had to.
Being the QB1 for Pepsi has many perks such as having a lifetime supply of clear Pepsi and 3D Doritos. But the best part about being QB1 is that Dan Marino gets to be the QB1 of the Wynwood Walkthrough which is presented by Pepsi. The Wynwood Walkthrough is a new concession storefront that allows fans to grab and go Pepsi products without stopping for checkout which is a first for Hard Rock Stadium.
Dan Marino, because he is unretiring by signing that one-day contract, will be showing everyone why he is QB1 for Pepsi this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as the Miami Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos in their home opener.
While Dan Marino may be returning to take part in his first gameday action since he retired, the only job left as "QB1" will be to huddle with fans before kickoff. Following an "opening day" ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, Marino will conduct a meet and greet with lucky fans in attendance. For the chance to take photos and get an autograph from Marino, be among the first 50 fans to check in with the Dolphins representative and claim a "ticket" at the Wynwood Walkthrough presented by Pepsi in Section 142 on the 100 level after the stadium gates open at 11 a.m. (No purchase required.)
I had the opportunity to have an afternoon chat with the recently unretired QB1 for Pepsi to talk about how fun it has been to come out of retirement after 22 years, how his fellow unretired hall of famers, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Randy Moss transcend eras, and what his thoughts are on the current state of the surging Miami Dolphins. Without further ado, Dan Marino.
